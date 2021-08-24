Close friends of Hannah Miller hope reward fund will bring justice

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - Police are offering a $25,000 reward to find Christopher Anderson.

But since he's still on the run, they want the community's help to raise more money - and hope it entices someone to come forward.

The pain of losing Hannah miller is still raw for Ali Hoffhein, as she and others who loved the young mother wait for word on her alleged killer's arrest.

"Everyone in the community has been such amazing individuals. They've all come together and they've donated and they just wanted to help with Nova, help with the family, so i really think they will pull through and do it again," Hoffhein said.

Miller was killed on June 30, with the Oneida County sheriff's office say that Christopher Anderson shot her, then left her body on the side of the road near Pelican.

They also say they have what they need to convict him.

"We have a solid case against him for the murder of Hannah miller. We don't need information about the case, we need to find Christopher Anderson and arrest him," said Capt. Terri Hook, Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

While the reward they are offering is at $25,000, they're hoping to boost to $100,000 with the community's help.

"I'm really hoping that it makes people..it just gives them a motive to be able to come forward and give us the information we need," Hoffhein said."

The investigation is spanning multiple states, with the FBI and US Marshals joining the hunt.

Officials say that when he's arrested, Anderson will face first degree homicide charges.

For those interested in donating to the reward fund, you can stop in to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.