CDC investigating multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to ‘Italian-style’ meats

(WKOW) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Italian-style meats are linked to two multi-state Salmonella outbreaks.

According to the CDC website, people reported getting sick after eating salami, prosciutto and other meats commonly found on antipasto or charcuterie boards.

Since May, 36 illnesses have been reported across 17 states, 12 of which led to hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported. Illness has been reported in Wisconsin, as well as in several surrounding states.

CDC investigators are working to identify the specific contaminated products are and determine if the two outbreaks are linked to the same source. Until then, officials recommend heating all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating, especially for those at higher risk.