Bucks and Coach Budenholzer agree to a 3-year extension

Just a few months after it seemed Coach Mike Budenholzer would lose his job if he lost to the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs, he has signed an extension.

Coach Bud and the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a 3-year extension Tuesday evening that will tether Budenholzer to the franchise through the 2024-25 season.

During his time at the helm in Milwaukee, Coach Bud has a 172-65 record in the regular season, a 31-17 record in the playoffs and after this year an NBA title, the first in Milwaukee in 50 years.