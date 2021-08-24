BACK TO SCHOOL: WSD implementing new free meal program for all students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District will now be offering the Seamless Summer Option, or SSO during the regular 2021-22 school year.

The program includes one free breakfast and one free lunch for all K-12 students in the district. All snacks for after school programming will be free as well.

Karen Fochs, Wausau School District School Nutrition Director, said this free opportunity will be a great way for families to receives some extra help.

"I've been getting a lot of calls lately. We do still have struggling families in our community and those are the ones that are reaching out," Fochs said. "So it really is a great feeling to say that this is the way for this school year."

A new Garden Bar will also be available, to help balance vegetable into the meals to meet SSO program requirements for the meals to be free.

Fochs also said she hopes this provides relief for families that may have trouble balancing their finances as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"They will not have to hopefully spend quite as much money budgeting," Fochs said. "When they're budgeting their home, rent, clothing, school supplies, all of those types of things."

Despite the SSO, families in need are still encouraged to fill out a free and reduced meals form here.