BACK TO SCHOOL: Staying healthy during college move-in, while in the dorms

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- College move-in day is right around the corner, but before students and families get packed up, there are a few things to consider.



If students are moving into a college or university with a mask mandate for inside campus building, such as the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point, officials with Portage County Health and Human Services said to make sure that everyone in the student's group that is helping to move in has masks.

Officials said that bringing things like Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, and plenty of masks is a good idea.

They added that planning ahead can help, as well.

"I would suggest talking with your roommate and making sure you have a schedule understanding when each other and each other's families are going to be in the room moving and of course wearing masks during that time as well, especially because it is required in the indoor buildings on campus." Eryn Leahy, Community Health Educator at Portage County Health and Human Services, said.

And once all settled in the dorm, there are more things that can be done to help stay healthy.

Leahy also advised students to be prepared and bring masks with them to college.

She said that while at school if students have any symptoms of COVID-19, they should get tested, and added that knowing whether their roommate is vaccinated or not is also helpful.

"I remember my freshman year, we had to do like a roommate agreement when we first moved in together to kind of understand how each other likes to live. So I think that would be something to say, kind of lightly, like, 'Are you comfortable with sharing your vaccination status with me?' because I think it's important to know, you know, what your risk is. And, I mean, caring about the person you live with too, what their risk is," Leahy said.

New student move-in at UWSP is Saturday, August 28, and returning student move-in is Sunday, August 29.

For more information on college move-in at UWSP, click here.