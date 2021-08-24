Astronaut: Spacewalk postponed due to pinched nerve in neck

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA astronaut says he pulled out of a spacewalk this week because of a pinched nerve in his neck. NASA canceled Tuesday’s spacewalk at the International Space Station less than 24 hours in advance. The space agency cited “a minor medical issue” with Mark Vande Hei, who revealed his ailment Tuesday. The retired Army colonel is one-third of the way through an anticipated yearlong mission. NASA says it will reschedule his spacewalk after an upcoming SpaceX delivery and pair of Russian spacewalks.