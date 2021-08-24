Arizona high court delays release of audit records

PHOENIX (AP) — Cyber Ninjas will not need to imminently release records of their review of the 2020 vote count in Maricopa County. Arizona Supreme Court Justice Kathryn King put a hold Tuesday on a lower court order for the records to be released by Aug. 31 while the high court considers an appeal. Republicans who control the Senate argue that the records are not subject to public release because they’re maintained by the Senate’s contractors and legislative immunity applies. But the Arizona Court of Appeals said that was not the case. The records are sought by the watchdog group American Oversight. A Supreme Court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.