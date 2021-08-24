Antigo school board approves mask optional policy for upcoming year

Antigo, Wis. (WAOW) -- After several hours of public comment and debate amongst board members, the Antigo School Board finally voting to make masks optional for 2021-2022.

That comes with the stipulation that if a certain number of positive COVID-19 cases are reached, the district could reinstate mandatory masks.

All throughout the meeting, dozens of parents spoke out against the possibility of mandatory masking. Some even protested the meeting beforehand.

"Under no circumstance would I send my five-year-old to school with a mask on her face," said one mom during the meeting.

Masking has become the biggest topic of discussion for area school districts over the past several weeks, as concerns over the Delta variant rise.

Antigo joins the ranks of a growing majority of school districts that have chosen to make masks optional. But some, like Marshfield and Stevens Point, have chosen to require masks.

One Antigo mother was brought to tears at the meeting as she spoke of the difficulty her son had had with wearing a mask the past year.

"I had to put my son in an institution for wanting to kill himself last year, and I didn't see any school board member wanting to help me," she said.

But another commenter said she just wants everyone to respect each other's decision, no matter where they stand.

"We can really be a community that comes together on this instead of a community that wants either end of the spectrum enforced," she said.

School starts for Antigo students on August 30.