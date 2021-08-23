Withee residents speak out against Pfizer vaccine’s approval

WITHEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Outside Governor Tony Evers' appearance in Withee, about two dozen people were speaking out against the Pfizer vaccine's FDA approval.

People held signs outside Nazareth Lutheran Church for about an hour as Evers announced his vaccine incentive program.

One person says he feels the vaccine should not be forced upon anyone and says he believes the approval was rushed.

"I do not feel like I am a danger to anyone in the community. I had COVID. I still have antibodies. I'm not going to get it from anyone and I'm not going to give it to anyone," Al Goerlitz of Withee said.

The Pfizer vaccine has been in circulation since December 2020.