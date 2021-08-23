The Eastern U.S. Is Experiencing Record Flooding

I studied hurricanes while working as a Meteorologist in Louisiana. I learned a lot, but it was just one hurricane season. To me, storm surge and damaging winds (greater than 100 mph) seemed like the biggest threat. Maybe. That doesn’t mean that is always the case. Henri was once a hurricane, and it made landfall as a tropical storm (“downgraded”). Upon making landfall, Henri slowed down to a crawl and dumped heavy rain on the region. The storm made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island, around 12:15 p.m. with sustained winds of 60 mph – tropical storm strength.

The bulk of Henri's heavy rain focused on the western side of the system, dousing New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York while leaving some areas east of landfall, such as Massachusetts's areas of Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, relatively dry.

Even after being downgraded to a tropical depression on Sunday evening, Henri's heavy rainfall has triggered heavy flooding for many areas, particularly in New Jersey. The soaking outer bands of the storm dumped as much as 8 inches of rain in some communities in the central portion of the state.

Henri could bring more locally heavy rain and possible flooding to parts of the Northeast on Monday as the system continues to wind down.

Then there is the flooding in middle Tennessee. Up to 17 inches Saturday. A record according to the National Weather Service. NWS Nashville issued a rare "flash flood emergency" for Houston, Humphreys, Dickson and Hickman counties as the rain fell.

The area was already soaked. There was a record-level buildup of moisture in the atmosphere that helped drive Saturday's rainfall. Meteorologists refer to this a “precipitable water”. The floods were aggravated by storms that "trained," meaning they moved across the same areas over and over again.