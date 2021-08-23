Salvation Army sees slight decline in food needs, one month after advanced child tax credit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's been a little over a month since advanced child tax credit payments starting going out to families.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, there has been a decline in the number of households with children that reported insufficient food.

Data from the Census examined families just before and just after the first payments arrived, and found a 3 percentage point decline in food insufficiency.

According to Ann Chrudinsky, Wausau Salvation Army Development Director, the number of households coming in for food pantry services has slightly declined over the past month.

"The food pantry in 2019, we served over 200 people," Chrudinsky said. "Last year, and we believe probably due to covid, it was down to about 75 people at the same time last year. This year it looks like it may even be down slightly from that."

Chrudinsky said on the other hand, there has been an increase in bread and produce distribution numbers.

She said she hopes all of the numbers reflecting a need will collectively decline as more time passes wit the advanced child tax credit.

The Salvation Army still encourages families in need to contact them and utilize their offered assistance services.