Rev Jesse Jackson and wife remain hospitalized for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline continue to be monitored by physicians at a Chicago hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Jesse Jackson, 79, has been fully vaccinated, receiving his first shot publicly at a community even tin January where he urged others to do the same. But a family spokesman says 77-year-old Jacqueline Jackson has not been vaccinated. In a statement issued Monday, one of the Jacksons’ sons, Jonathan, says his parents’ status remains unchanged from a day earlier. That’s when he said they were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, in part, because of their age, and that they were responding positively to treatments.