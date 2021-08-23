Skip to Content

Rains in central China cause landslides; no deaths reported

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says torrential rains caused landslides, knocked out power and damaged houses in central China. But no deaths were reported in a region where flooding killed more than 300 people last month. The official China News Service says heavy rain on Saturday prompted authorities to close tunnels and some bridges in Zhengzhou, a major city in Henan province. Trains were canceled and highways closed in Henan, the western province of Shaanxi and Sichuan in the southwest.

