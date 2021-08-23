Skip to Content

Wisconsin officer shot after traffic stop; suspect killed

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A Milwaukee man dead and a Greenfield police officer in critical condition following a traffic stop.

A Greenfield officer stopped a vehicle near the city's border with Milwaukee. The the 31-year-old male driver stopped the car initially, then drove off and eventually crashed. The driver exited the vehicle and started shooting at officers, striking a 36-year-old officer multiple times.

Two other officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

