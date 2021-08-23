Muggy with increasing rain chances

It has been a dry couple of weeks and now it looks like a wetter weather pattern is developing. Most days this week will be rather humid with scattered rain and storms chances.

Today: Partly cloudy and more humid.

High: 85 Wind: Becoming SW 10-15

Tonight: More clouds and muggy with a 30% chance of storms late.

Low: 65 Wind: Calm

Tuesday: Partly or mostly cloudy and continued muggy with a 30% chance of scattered storms.

High: 86 Wind: South-Southeast around 10

Today will be more humid than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. There is a very small chance a shower or storm could pop up, but most of the area should stay dry with winds becoming southwest around 10 to 15 mph.

Late tonight into Tuesday a 30% chance of showers and storms will develop, then a higher chance of a few storms is on tap for Tuesday night into early Wednesday as a weak cold front moves through. This front will then stall out over the upper Midwest from Thursday through Sunday and will continue to generate rounds of rain and a few storms. As of now, I am forecasting a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms on Thursday, especially later in the day, a 50% chance of wet weather with a few storms on Friday, and then a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms over the weekend. There might be some heavy rain at times. There is even a slight chance a few showers could linger into Monday morning of next week. It will not be continuous rain, but you will definitely have to plan for the rain to impact some outdoor activities.

Highs temps will be in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, then drop into the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend it will be muggy again with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and around 80 on Sunday.

Pollen Count Last Friday August 20th, Pollen Ragweed 13 (moderate)

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1933 - The Chesapeake-Potomac hurricane moved over Norfolk VA and Washington D.C. A tide seven feet above normal flooded businesses in Norfolk, and damage in Maryland was estimated at seventeen million dollars. (David Ludlum)