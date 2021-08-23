Muggy and active spell of weather

Humid and very unsettled weather will be rule around Wisconsin through the weekend. Keep those umbrellas and raincoats handy! Several fronts will be oscillating back and forth across Wisconsin over the next 7 days. Also, very moist air, with dew points in the mid 60s to near 70s at times will be flowing in to help fuel showers and thunderstorms.

At least for Monday night, the chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms is fairly low, around 20%, and that would be mainly late. Winds will be light and variable. Tuesday should bring partly or mostly skies and muggy conditions with highs mostly in the low 80s. Variable winds will become southeast at 5-10 mph. There is a higher chance of scattered showers and storms. A few could get strong and locally heavy rain is possible.

For Wednesday, any showers should be moving away early in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s with highs in the low 80s.

A warm front pushing in Thursday will bring a high chance of showers and storms again. Rain and storms will linger into Friday as a trailing weak cold front moves in. We could get several inches of rain over the period. Again, some severe weather is also possible. The thick clouds and extra rain may hold the high temperatures down to the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Overall, Saturday looks much drier. There still might be an isolated thunderstorm. However, it should be partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. It will still be warm and humid Sunday with partly sunny skies. A cold front will be approaching so the chance of showers and thunderstorms should gradually increase. Highs could be well into the 80s.

Cooler and less humid air should surge in early next week. Monday is looking partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Pollen report from Monday morning: Ragweed moderate

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 23-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1906 - Thunderstorms deluged Kansas City, MO, with six inches of rain during the early morning, including nearly three inches in thirty minutes. (The Kansas City Weather Almanac)

1921 - Denver, CO, was drenched with 2.20 inches of rain in one hour, a record for that location. (The Weather Channel)

1933 - The Chesapeake-Potomac hurricane moved over Norfolk VA and Washington D.C. A tide seven feet above normal flooded businesses in Norfolk, and damage in Maryland was estimated at seventeen million dollars. (David Ludlum)