Mayim Bialik to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ after Richards’ exit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” is back to guest hosts after the resignation of new host Mike Richards, and actor Mayim Bialik will return as the first behind the podium. Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Bialik will take the podium for three weeks of episodes. The 45-year-old “Big Bang Theory” actor was one of many guest hosts who filled in for two-week stints after death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Richards was announced as the new host on Aug. 11, and producers also said then that Bialik would emcee “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship. Richards stepped down Friday after a report detailed past demeaning comments he made about women, the homeless and others.