Live round found next to bed of Colorado woman presumed dead

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — Investigators say an unused .22-caliber round was found next to the bed of a Colorado woman who disappeared last year and whose husband is charged with killing her. Testimony during a court hearing Monday for the husband, Barry Morphew, also revealed that a tranquilizer gun and accessories were found in the couple’s home. He is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of Suzanne Morphew. Her body hasn’t been found. The hearing to determine whether he will stand trial was scheduled to end Tuesday. He has not yet been asked to enter a plea.