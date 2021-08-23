Kabul airlift accelerating but still hampered by chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from Kabul has accelerated, but President Joe Biden is not ruling out extending it beyond the Aug. 31 deadline he set prior to the Taliban’s stunning takeover of the country.

Speaking at the White House over the weekend, Biden said no Afghans are being flown directly to the United States without prior screening.

A White House official says over the 24-hour period that ended early morning Monday, 28 U.S. military flights evacuated approximately 10,400 people from Kabul.

In addition, 61 coalition aircraft evacuated approximately 5,900 people.

Since August 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 37,000 people.