LINWOOD, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Portage County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of two people that were killed in a Friday morning motorcycle crash.

They say that 52-year-old Dennis and 49-year-old Jueline Willfahrt both from Lindwood were killed when the motorcycle they were on left the road way and struck a tree.

The cause and circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.