Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods

(AP)– The slow and sprawling storm system named Henri is now drenching much of the inland Northeast with rain and threatening severe flooding in areas with ground already saturated from a wet summer.

Rains from the storm deluged areas from New Hampshire to New York City and down to New Jersey and Pennsylvania by Monday.

As much 8 inches had already fallen in some areas of New Jersey by Sunday.

An additional 1 to 3 inches was possible.

Henri spared coastal areas of New York and New England major damage when its center made landfall Sunday in Rhode Island as a tropical storm.