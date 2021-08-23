Gov. Evers proposes more than $92 million in homeowner assistance funding

(WAOW)-- Help could soon be on the way for Wisconsin homeowners as part of a program aimed at preventing foreclosures and displacement.

Governor Tony Evers announced Monday the development of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners(WHH) program.

The intent is to provide $92.7 million in assistance for eligible homeowners in the Badger state.

The program will help to prevent homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement.

WHH aims to help homeowners across Wisconsin including:

Homeowners with a mortgage who are in forbearance or delinquent on their mortgage or property taxes

Homeowners without a mortgage who may be delinquent on their property taxes

Condominium owners who may be behind on their monthly maintenance or homeowners’ association (HOA) fees

And manufactured homeowners who may have other types of housing debt, such as chattel loans or retail installment contracts, which also may be in arrears due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHH will still need to be approved by the U.S. Department of Treasury, two public hearings will be held on August 31 to discuss the state's plan to implement the program. More information on those meetings can be found here.

Funding for the program will be provided through the federal homeowner assistance fund program that is a part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.