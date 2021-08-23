FDA warns against using Ivermectin to treat COVID-19

(WAOW) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is issuing a new warning after what it calls a "growing interest" in people using a drug known as Ivermectin to try to treat COVID-19.

Ivermectin is most commonly used to treat parasites in livestock.

One form of the drug is FDA approved at specific doses for some parasitic worms in humans, but is not approved to treat COVID-19.

It can have harmful side effects if misused, including vomiting, low blood pressure, coma and even death.

"There's no magic bullet for COVID unfortunately, there's just not," Aspirus Doctors Clinic pediatrician Dr. Amy Falk said. "If there was that would be neat, but it's not horse Ivermectin."

Dr. Falk said it's important to trust the scientists when it comes to effective ways to combat COVID-19.