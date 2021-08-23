Deaths of newlywed women found shot at campsite investigated

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A newlywed couple found shot to death at a Utah campsite were remembered Sunday with a candlelight vigil as police investigate the women’s deaths. Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte were discovered near the tourist town of Moab, where they’d been living. KUTV reports police believe someone killed the women and fled, but they say there’s no remaining danger to the public. That’s left many unanswered questions for residents of the desert town that draws visitors from around the world to its red-rock vistas. Schulte’s aunt has said the couple told friends a “creepy guy” made them uncomfortable before their deaths. Schulte previously lived in Billings, Montana, while Turner was a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas.