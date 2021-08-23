Cutest Of The Pack contest rules

Here’s how it works: August 23 - 30 send a picture of your pet cheering on the Packers in their team apparel to the News 9 WAOW Facebook page in a message. From August 31 to September 5 the pictures will be posted on the News 9 WAOW Facebook page, the top pictures with the most likes will receive 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places prizes. The 1st-3rd place winners will be announced and notified on September 7.

1st-3rd places finishers will win prize packages from Northwoods Pets in Rhinelander and Timekeeper Distillery in Wausau.

1st place prize is valued at $250, 2nd place prize is valued at $150, 3rd place prize is valued at $100.

Official Contest Rules:

No purchase necessary. To enter submit a picture of your pet in a message to the News 9 WAOW Facebook page. Include the name and breed of your pet along with contact info(telephone number, email, and address). The winners will be announced and notified on September 7, the top three pictures with the most likes will be posted on the News 9 Facebook page. Contest entries accepted August 23-30 (at 11:00am) (ending at 3:00 p.m.) entries sent before the start time and after the end time will not be accepted. Voting period runs August 31 (at 11:00 a.m) through September 5, 2021 (at 3:00pm.) The 1st 2nd and 3rd place winners will be selected and contacted Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Winner will be notified by Facebook, email or phone call.

The winners will receive a letter in the mail which they will take to the respective businesses to pick up the prizes. The winners will not be picking up prizes at News 9.

If winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If WAOW cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. This contest is void where prohibited by law.



You must be 21 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible to enter this contest, and you must be a legal resident of the U.S. and a county within the WAOW Designated Market Area. The WAOW Designated Market Area consists of the following counties: Adams, Ashland, Clark, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Taylor, Price, Vilas, Waupaca, Wood. Employees of Quincy Media, Inc., WAOW License, LLC, WAOW Television, Inc., Sponsor, their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this contest (collectively, “Sponsor Affiliates”), and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible to enter or win. Employees of media companies within WAOW’s Designated Market Area are not eligible to enter or win the contest. Winner is not eligible to win another contest with WAOW for 30 days after winning this contest. If winners do not pick up their prize at WAOW 30 days after initial announcement, prize will be forfeited.

WAOW and its affiliates, their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.



Entrants further grant to WAOW and its affiliates the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest. Winner's voice, name and likeness may be used for publicity purposes without further compensation.



WAOW and its affiliates reserve the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.



WAOW and its affiliates are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.



Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.



Winners must sign a liability release, publicity release and accept or decline release. Prizes cannot be mailed.

Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all of his or her submissions) who tampers with the submission process. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest, or Contest plays, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest.