BACK TO SCHOOL: What to know as students get ready to head back to Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools

WISCONSIN RAPIDS. Wis. (WAOW) -- It's almost time for the kids to head back to school, and many school leaders are keeping the COVID-19 pandemic top of mind.

Students at Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools in 4K through middle school will be required to wear a mask in class.

For high schoolers, masks are not required.

Those decisions coming from a school board meeting earlier this month.

Should there be confirmed COVID-19 cases, the district said that while the county health department is best positioned to handle communication between families, the district is prepared to help out.

"We've been through it already. We kind of know what to expect and so our processes don't have to be developed. And we're not worried about training staff and so forth," said Craig Broeren, Superintendent of Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools. "So I think we're positioned pretty well to do our outreach and communication and frankly, the baseline exists and it's how we concluded last year."

Broeren said that the district will do its best and that the concern is keeping kids in school as much as possible.

"The plan is that we're going to be able to go 5 days a week, in-person. And if kids of course are absent because they're either sick or isolated or quarantined, we're of course going to meet their needs while they're off-site so they're ready to transition back," Broeren said.

Broeren added that if possible, any changes made during the school year will be rolled into instead of immediate so families can prepare.

As for communication, parents should look out for information on the Skyward communication tool.

They would get a text notifying them to check their email.

Follow-up information would also be posted on social media.