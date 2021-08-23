BACK TO SCHOOL: Ways to navigate through social anxieties and self-identity

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The K-12 years of school can come with a lot of great memories, development, and discovering self-identity.

Aimee Budleski, ABC Counseling Licensed Mental Health Professional, said the unexpected creates social anxieties for students during the K-12 years as well.

Making friends, fitting in, materialism, changing grade levels, new teachers and unfamiliar schedules are all great examples of unexpected things according to Budleski.

She said developmental stages during adolescence and young adult years comes with finding an identity, and parents play an important role during this particular time.

Budleski said parents should start by ensuring their child or children know the love from them is unconditional, as well as reassuring that the child or children are accepted for who they are as they deal with self-image and how they're viewed by their peers.

"The more positive feedback that we give to our kids, the better sense of self that they will have, the more confidence they'll have, the more self-esteem they'll have, and the more likely they are to do better," Budleski said.

A new addition to the examples of social anxieties caused by the unexpected this upcoming school year stems from masks.

At some schools, students will have the option to either wear a mask or not. This can come with a feeling of being unaccepted for making a choice one way or the other as well as how a student's peers may view them for a personal decision.

Budleski suggests that parents should start talking to their children now about how to make a personal decision and avoid giving in to the pressures of peers influencing a different decision.

"Parents should start talking about wearing a mask and how it protects you," Budleski said. "The best we can do is reinforce them that if this is your choice, then this choice is ok. Just fostering that sense of acceptance."

Budleski added that children generally pay close attention to their parents responses and behaviors toward people that may have differing opinions on any topic of discussion.

In this particular case, this means parents should be conscious of reinforcing the idea that if someone wants to either wear a mask or not wear one for their own personal reasons, that should be ok as well as respected.