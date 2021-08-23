BACK TO SCHOOL: Law enforcement offer warning about posting back to school photos

(WAOW)-- In just a few days students will be gearing up for their first day of school and as a proud parent you may want to post their picture on social media. However, law enforcement have a word of caution before you do.

Every year social media is filled with back to school pictures of kids holding signs saying their grade, teacher, and what they want to be when they grow up. Though it may be cute, it can also be dangerous.

"We really want to be cautious, take an extra step back and just think what are we posting? Who are we posting it to?" said Jeff Zwicky a Rothschild Police Officer and School Resource Officer for the D.C. Everest School District.

While the intention may be grandparents, aunts, and uncles, other people might also see those posts.

"I mean as far as safety concerns, physical safety, it could be a predator that is looking to get a hold of your child and pulling up in a van or meeting them at the bus stop or something like that knowing that they are going back to school," said Nick Stetzer a Wausau Police Officer and School Resource Officer at Wausau East High School.

Both school resource officers said that while posting is okay, parents should be mindful about what is released.

"We never want to post anything with too much information- full names, addresses, exactly where they're going to be or anything like that. We just want to be cautious," Zwicky said.

He said stranger danger is just as real online as in person.

"Communication is huge. Monitoring if your students have social media accounts monitor as much as you can. Communicate with your students as much as you can. And a friendly reminder about the dangers of social media, stranger danger, so that proactively, you can keep your kids safe," Zwicky said.

The officers said though they want people to be careful, they are looking forward to a good year ahead.