Average price for gallon of gas falls, stays at $3 in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The average prices for a gallon of gas as fallen close to four cents over the past week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the badger state is till three dollars.

Prices have fallen a cent in the past month and have dropped close to 95 cents in the past year.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gallon of gas in Wisconsin is $2.69 while the post expensive is over four dollars at $4.29 a gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas has remained the same in the past month, the prices has fallen three cents in the past week with the average standing at $3.14.

On GasBuddy, the highest average so far this year in Wisconsin was $3.06 a gallon on August 4, the lowest average was $2.12 on January 6.

In the Wausau area the average for a gallon of gas stands slightly over three dollars. The highest average so far for 2021 was $3.12 on August 5 while the lowest was $2.07 on January 5.