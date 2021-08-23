1 dead in Taylor Co. car crash

Taylor County (WAOW) -- One person is dead in a car crash in Taylor County.

Authorities say it happened on Pinewood Drive in the town of Taft around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

They say 19-year-old Trenton Glidden of Gilman died.

Investigators say Glidden lost control and went into the ditch. They say he then got back onto the road but went into the ditch on the other side of the road and hit a tree.

The sheriff's department says driving too fast for conditions and inattentive driving appear to be factors in the crash.