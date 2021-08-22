Where does the most Lightning Strike In the U.S? Wisconsin?

Wisconsin gets a decent amount of lightning each year. Nowhere near the most in the U.S. Though. Over the last 20 years or so, it has been Florida getting the most. Some studies show Texas. Oklahoma has been a hotspot (literally) the last few years. Wisconsin ranks somewhat in the middle of the states.

Earthnetworks.com does studies and reports on lightning activity. There are several companies that provide these studies, for a fee. Earthnetworks published a report showing US lightning strikes for 2020. There were over 441 million lightning strikes in the US. Most are cloud-cloud (IC). The others were cloud-ground (CG). These are measured Lightning Pulses. A pulse is a surge of electric current in lightning usually accompanied by a burst of light. Lightning Flash: A lightning flash is a collection of pulses close in space and time that approximates the continuous ionized channels of a complete bolt of lightning. Ok...

Wisconsin is up there, but not like the Plains states

Wisconsin had 145 “thunder days” in 2020. 8.8 million total lightning pulses. 8.2 million of which were cloud-cloud. About 600,000 were cloud-ground strikes. Those are opposite charges (negative to positive). The peak lightning months in Wisconsin are the ones you would expect. #1 July, #2 August and #3 June. The most lightning strikes in Wisconsin by county is Milwaukee. Perhaps because of the most (tallest) structures? Marathon County is in the middle. As far as for our viewers, Adams County gets the most lightning “pulses”.

When thunder roars, go indoor