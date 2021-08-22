Reports: Japanese FM in Iran to discuss de-escalation

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian news agencies are reporting that Iran’s foreign minister has met with his Japanese counterpart in Tehran and the two discussed de-escalation of tensions in the region. A report Sunday said Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with Mohammad Javad Zarif. The two-day visit is the first by a Japanese official since Ebrahim Raisi became Iran’s new president and the first since the Japanese prime minister visited Iran in 2019. The report said Motegi will meet with other Iranian officials, including Raisi and his nominated foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian. Motegi will also meet with other high-ranking officials during his two-day visit.