Palestinians arrest 24 demonstrators in occupied West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian police say they have arrested 24 people protesting the government’s response to the death of a prominent political activist in police custody. The demonstrators had planned to call for accountability in the death of Nizar Banat. Banat was an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died in custody shortly after he was arrested in June. But police prevented Saturday’s protest and arrested two dozen activists. Police say the crowd did not have a permit. Banat’s family has said he was beaten as he was taken out of his home and accused the Palestinian Authority of trying to cover up the death. Palestinian officials have said the matter is under investigation.