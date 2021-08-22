More Heat and Humidity This Week

We ended up with a nice weekend. It took a bit to clear off and drier air to work in. We hit 86 Saturday before it cooled. About ten degrees cooler today. We will transition to a more active weather week.

Headlines: More heat and humidity return. Higher rain chances this week. Rain chances in spots almost daily.

Futuretrack has cloudy skies tonight. Mainly cloudy to partly sunny Monday. Tuesday will see more sun. Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny.

We have a full moon or close to it tonight and Monday night. The clouds may obscure it tonight.

Rain chances by percent are 30% late tonight. 20% late Monday night, 50% Tuesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday and Thursday look dry. Rain chances late week and through the upcoming weekend

Tropical storm Henri is in the Atlantic off the coast of New England.

Rain track is likely above normal rain through the rest of August.

Our temperature trend has us above normal as we go through the week and weekend.

Mainly cloudy skies tonight, a light south breeze, and a low of 58. We have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Monday looks cloudy to partly sunny and a warmer high of 84. Shower chances late Monday night are low at 20%. Monday night's low will be near 63.

Tuesday will see more sunshine, and we will be a bit humid too. Shower chances are 50% out ahead of a cold front Tuesday afternoon and evening. Tuesday has the best chances at more widespread rain. High of 86.

We have a level 1 (Marginal) threat for severe weather for most of the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Mostly sunny Wednesday. A very nice day with a high of 82.

Thursday looks to be mostly sunny too and a high of 86. We will become more humid with a chance at showers and thunderstorms late.

Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of showers. High of 76.

Mostly cloudy Saturday with a high of 80. We could see showers Saturday too.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance of showers and a high of 81.

8/22/21 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history. A pretty sad day.

1989 - Evening thunderstorms in the central U.S. produced golf ball size hail at May City IA, and wind gusts to 66 mph at Balltown IA. Lightning struck a barn in Fayette County IA killing 750 hogs. Evening thunderstorms in Montana produced wind gusts to 70 mph at Havre. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1992 - Hurricane Andrew makes landfall in Southern Florida as a Category 5 storm with wind guests estimated in excess of 175 m.p.h. Estimated damages exceeded $20 billion, more than 60 people were killed and approximately 2 million people were evacuated from their homes. (University of Illinois WW2010)