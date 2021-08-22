Merkel, Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy, meet for talks in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has sat down for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after traveling to Kyiv. The two leaders were expected to discuss relations between the countries, reforms in Ukraine and implementation of the 2015 peace deal designed to end the fighting with Russia-backed separatist in the eastern Ukraine. Merkel’s trip on Sunday came two days after she went to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After talks with Putin on Friday, Merkel made it clear that she hasn’t given up hope of progress on the long-stalled efforts to bring peace to eastern Ukraine, where fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists has killed more than 14,000 people since 2014.