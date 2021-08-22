Marshfield’s Varsho making mark in majors

(WAOW) -- A small town kid is continuing to do big things. Marshfield's Daulton Varsho; a catcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks hit a three-run homer and finished a single short of hitting for the cycle Sunday.

Varsho hit hit first home run of the season the week before the All Star break. Since then, he's tacked on six more. He added on home run number sixth Saturday. He's batting an AVG .238 with an on base percentage of .344 and an OPS .800. He's been spending time in both Arizona and AAA Reno during the 2021 season.