Louisiana to have 1st delta-dominated site in estuary system

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana is considering which of three areas should become the first delta-dominated site in a federally sponsored network to protect, study and teach about estuaries. Nine virtual town hall meetings have been scheduled in September to tell people statewide about the program and hear their thoughts. There are three for each area –- the Atchafalaya, Barataria and Pontchartrain basins. Louisiana is among seven coastal states that are not part of the National Estuarine Research Reserve System. The system is overseen and largely paid for by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It currently is made up of 29 estuaries in 23 states and Puerto Rico.