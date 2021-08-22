BACK TO SCHOOL: School administrators weigh in on virtual learning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Due to COVID-19 some students opted to learn virtually last year. As this year starts back up, some students are choosing to stick with online learning.

But now-a-days there's more than one way to learn.

"We've got a mix of different experiences," D.C. Everest Assistant Superintendent Casey Nye said.

Whether it's in the classroom or at home, students have a variety of options.

"We are really trying to knock down the silos between our environment and try to maximize those different experiences for students," Nye said.

He said the main factor in a student's success whether they are at school or working from home is a strong faculty-student relationship.

"I think regardless of the environment that relationship with a staff member is critical. So definitely are reminded of that in every way and we can do that effectively in lots of different ways, but there always has to be a strong connection to a teacher that cares about students and knows how to steer their learning," Nye said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated schools' ability to do virtual learning, the Wausau School District says teachers were ready when students could come back.

"The teachers miss the kids just as much as the kids miss the teachers," said Angie Lloyd the Director of Pupil Services for the Wausau School District.

She added that virtual learning isn't for everyone.

"Especially for younger learners where their parent couldn't sit by them for seven hours a day and even to have a small child on a computer screen for seven hours a day is really really tough," Lloyd said.

This year the school district will not be offering virtual classes, but students can choose to participate in the WAVE program, a virtual school.

"They still do some family get-togethers and that kind of thing so the kids have a chance to meet each other in person and get to know each other but they are a completely online school," Lloyd said.

Administrators said the main goal is helping students learn and connect with the material whether they are online or in person.