Area restaurants still experiencing a hiring shortage

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- One of the hardest hit industries during the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants are still struggling to find enough staff.

As restaurants continue to reopen their doors, many have been left with minimal employees to keep up with the demand.

Many area restaurants having to change their hours, close early and change their menu.

"A lot of restaurants not just mine have had to change their hours completely because there's only a small handful of people that want to show up," Ciao restaurant owner Adam Jamgochian said. "I've done pretty well here at Ciao but my other restaurant is definitely struggling."

Pre-pandemic Ciao received two to three applications a day, now they are averaging two to three a month.

Lemongrass restaurant has experienced an increase interest from potential workers only yo be left empty handed.

"We do get like I said 50 applicants online, indeed and in person but only like one or two people come in. But they don't stay that long they probably stay a few weeks and leave," said Tanner Zinda, a server and manager at Lemongrass.