Area rescue holds rehoming event for exotic pets

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- One area animal rescue made some new and unique friends Sunday afternoon.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue hosted the Habitattitude Exotic Pet Surrender Event at Schmeeckle Reserve in Stevens Point.

People brought exotic pets they could no longer care for.

Birds, hedgehogs, snakes, lizards and even an alligator were surrendered.

Organizers say this was an important event, as there aren't many options to surrender exotic animals.

"There aren't very many options for people that have pets, especially exotic ones, that they can't take care of anymore." J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue Director John Moyles said, "A lot of humane societies aren't set up to take an alligator, or fish, or lizards, or birds."

J&R hosts these events throughout the state.

They say it's important that these animals find a forever home and aren't released into the wild.

The animals that were surrendered will be available for adoption at J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue and other statewide organizations.