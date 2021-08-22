1 dead, 1 injured in Lincoln County ATV crash

HARRISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is reporting one man is dead and one female is injured after an ATV crash on Saturday night.

Deputies say they received a call at around 8 pm.

Oneida County EMS, Crescent Fire Responders, WI DNR, and Lincoln County deputies responded to the scene.

According to the investigation, a 58-year-old male and a 53-year-old female were on an ATV traveling southbound on the public ATV trail near Pine Lake Road, when they lost control near a curve and hit several trees.

Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

Both parties were not wearing helmets and alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors.

The names of the parties involved have not been identified, and the crash remains under investigation.