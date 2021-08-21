Tropical weather: What to know as Henri heads up north

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s called tropical weather, but where it’s expected to hit is anything but. A tropical storm named Henri is making its way up and is expected to hit New York and New England at some point this weekend or early next week. There’s a good chance it strengthens into a hurricane, which would make Henri particularly rare. The last time New England experienced a hurricane was with Bob 30 years ago, almost to the day. The last time New York took a direct hit from any tropical weather during hurricane season was in 2012, courtesy Superstorm Sandy.