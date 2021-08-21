“Tour D’ Briq’s” returns, benefitting nonprofit

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Europe has the Tour De France, Wisconsin has Tour D' Briq's.

The event, now in its third year, had people sign up to ride their bikes to various Briq's ice cream locations in the Wausau area.

Donations went towards the group "Cycling Without Age" and riders could get free ice cream at each location they stopped.

One person says events like this one are good for getting people outside.

"It's a great organization that helps people who are shut in and elderly, disabled, it gives them a chance to get out and get outside and enjoy the fresh air," Wausau Wheelers president Todd Treu said.

People biked distances between 15 and 50 miles for this event.