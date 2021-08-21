Revving the engines for veterans in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Get your motor running, and head out on the county highways.

Dozens of motorcyclists all helped support the nonprofit group "Patriots for Warriors," raising money through registration for veteran's causes.

"I'm really impressed with the turnout we've had here today," Robert Williams of Kronenwetter said.

"It's amazing, just the different people you meet and everyone coming together for the same cause and having a great time to support these local veterans that are in need of our assistance," Patriots for Warriors vice president Kyle Wojicechowski said.

The route the bikers took began near County Road U in Wausau, then made their way across Marathon County, stopping at bars along the way like Jumpers in Little Chicago.

Williams has taken part in rides similar to this one for nearly a decade.

"Even when you're riding in a big group, there's so much time where you can let all the other stresses of your life just kind of fade away," he said. "You focus on the ride, you focus on the countryside around you and all the scenery and you just get to relax and let it take you away," Williams added.

He once served in the Army and is passionate about lending other veterans a hand.

"Those that kind of fall between the cracks, they're the ones that we really like to get out and try to help. Sometimes you just need a little bit of help to try to get you back up on your feet and keep moving forward," Williams said.

By the end of the tour, each rider was greeted with a hero's welcome in Rothschild, riding into their final destination underneath an American flag.