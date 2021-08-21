Family cheers on marathon runner running in honor of grandpa

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hundreds of runners took to the streets Saturday for the annual Wausau Marathon.

One family traveled from Hastings, Minn. to cheer on one runner in particular.

The reason they were cheering so loudly is a very special one.

"My daughter is running a marathon in honor of my dad, who died two years ago. Sarah always told grandpa, get out of the hospital so we can run a marathon together," said Anne Kieffer.

News 9 was also a proud sponsor of the event. Anchors Kathryn Halvorsen, Brendan Mackey, Brad Hanson and producer Leo Costello manned the water table at mile 9.