Deer Vs. Motorcycle Crash Turns Fatal In Wood County

(WAOW) -- A Saturday afternoon Wood County crash that temporarily closed both lanes of Highway 73 has been deemed fatal, according to the Wood County Sheriff's department.

In a press release, the department stated the crash was located on HWY 73 and 80th street in the town on Saratoga.

A group of four motorcycles were traveling southbound, when a deer entered the roadway in front of the cyclists. The operator of one of the motorcycle's was unable to avoid the deer, resulting in a crash. Due to the severity of the operators injuries they were transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.