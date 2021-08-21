A perfect end to the Weekend

We were very fortunate to have great weather for the start of the weekend today after the cold front cleared a good deal of the humidity out of the area. Now, the pleasant weather will continue but we do have quite a few changes for the upcoming week.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cooler.

Low: 54 Wind: NW 5-12

Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

High: 79 Wind: ENE 5-10

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers/storms.

Low: 60

Monday: Chance of showers early then partly cloudy turning humid.

High: 85

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm & steamy with a slight chance of a shower or storm.

High: 87

Don't expect to see too many clouds for the rest of the weekend. A large high-pressure system will be parked over the area for the next day and a half bringing very nice and sunny weather for Sunday. However, following the high pressure is another long line of thunderstorms across a new air mass which will bring shower and storm activity to the area Sunday night and intermittent rain chances into the forecast for much of the workweek. Sunday will also be cooler and very comfortable with temperatures in the upper 70s and drastically lower humidity.

Monday - Friday of the upcoming week will be a roller coaster of temperatures with decent chances for pop-up thunderstorms. While most of the week will actually be very nice, there is a chance of showers each day (30-40%). Fortunately, most rainfall activity will fall either in the early morning or the late evening which won't impact daily plans too much. The highest chance for rain however will be heading into the weekend with a possibility of stronger storms Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be up and down this week with the end of the weekend cool in the upper 70s. The early start of the week will jump back to the upper 80s and the humidity will join as well. Expect it to feel like the 90s on Tuesday with a forecast high of 87. After Tuesday, temperatures will quickly drop to the mid to upper 70s for the end of the week.

Enjoy the rest of the beautiful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 21-August 2021

On this day in weather history:

1989 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather from Kansas to Minnesota and North Dakota. Thunderstorms in Minnesota produced baseball size hail from Correll to the north of Appleton. Thunderstorms in north-central Kansas produced wind gusts higher than 100 mph at Wilson Dam. Thunderstorms around Lincoln NE produced baseball size hail and up to five inches of rain, and Boone NE was deluged with five inches of rain in an hour and a half. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)