UK watchdog probing why Plymouth shooter got back his gun

LONDON (AP) — A police watchdog says a 22-year-old man who fatally shot five people in southwestern England this month had his confiscated shotgun and gun license returned to him after he completed a program that aims to keep offenders out of the British criminal justice system. Police have said that Jake Davison killed his mother and four other people before taking his own life in the port city of Plymouth on Aug. 12. The Independent Office for Police Conduct said Friday that Davison participated in the voluntary program after admitting assaulting two youths. A police investigation found he had his shotgun and license confiscated in December and given back July 9 following a review by firearms licensers.