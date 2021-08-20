Two dead after Portage County motorcycle crash

LINWOOD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Two people are dead following and Friday morning motorcycle crash in Portage County.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:15 Friday morning two passersby found a motorcycle that had crashed along West River Drive heading west.

The sheriff's office says the motorcycle had been traveling southbound, a half mile north of Blue Heron Drive when it failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a tree.

Two people on the bike, a male and female are both from the Town of Linwood.

They were ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the two victims are not being released at this time, the crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff's Office and the the Wisconsin State Patrol's Technical Reconstruction Unit.