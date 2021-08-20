The Friday Night Lights return to Wisconsin, scores and highlights from week one of high school Football
Football returned to Wisconsin Friday night as stadium lights illuminated the dark August sky. Here are the scores and highlights from week one of the 2021 prep football season.
- De Pere 14 Wausau West 38
- Marathon 14 Iola-Scandinavia 39
- St. Croix Falls 19 Amherst 42
- Stanley-Boyd 51 Cadott 0
- SPASH 9 Kimberly 34
- Loyal 12 Abbotsford 47
- Medford 6 Rice Lake 28
- Marshfield 12 Fond Du Lac 31
- Colby 37 Neillsville/Granton 0
- Rhinelander 32 Tomahawk 0
- Edgar 35 Lakeland 0
- Valders 40 Merrill 22
- Witternberg-Birnamwood 53 Northland Pines 0
- Pacelli 33 Weyuawega-Fremont 7
- Assumption 31 Desoto 34
- Necedah 56 Wild Rose 15
- Kingdom Prep Lutheran 12 Rib Lake/Prentice 0
- Stratford 14 Mosinee 7