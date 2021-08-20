The Friday Night Lights return to Wisconsin, scores and highlights from week one of high school Football

Football returned to Wisconsin Friday night as stadium lights illuminated the dark August sky. Here are the scores and highlights from week one of the 2021 prep football season.

De Pere 14 Wausau West 38

Marathon 14 Iola-Scandinavia 39

St. Croix Falls 19 Amherst 42

Stanley-Boyd 51 Cadott 0

SPASH 9 Kimberly 34

Loyal 12 Abbotsford 47

Medford 6 Rice Lake 28

Marshfield 12 Fond Du Lac 31

Colby 37 Neillsville/Granton 0

Rhinelander 32 Tomahawk 0

Edgar 35 Lakeland 0

Valders 40 Merrill 22

Witternberg-Birnamwood 53 Northland Pines 0

Pacelli 33 Weyuawega-Fremont 7

Assumption 31 Desoto 34

Necedah 56 Wild Rose 15

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 12 Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Stratford 14 Mosinee 7